



Shocking video shows a gray car traveling south on Coney Island Avenue run a red light and T-bone a blue SUV heading east on Avenue L around 12:30 p.m. in Midwood. The SUV spins out of control and slams into Jose Alzorriz, who had just pulled up to the intersection.

“He didn’t stand a chance, it was so fast,” witness Simon Gifter told CBS2.

Witnesses said Alzorriz was pinned underneath the SUV.

“There were a lot of Good Samaritans pulling the car off. They were trying to move it a little bit so they could get that cyclist out from underneath,” said Gifter.

The 39-year-old driver of the SUV and a 52-year-old pedestrian were also hurt.

“I couldn’t believe it. It was just terrible,” another witness said. “I thought everybody got killed.”

Alzorriz suffered severe head trauma and couldn’t be saved. His Park Slope neighbors were stunned to hear the avid cyclist was killed doing what he loved.

“I’ve heard a lot about the different cycling accidents this year. I’m a bike rider and I’m almost never riding on the streets here in New York. It’s just not worth the risk,” said his friend, Alex Kaplan. “So it’s shocking to hear that. It’s hard to process.”

“This is crazy. This is, what, the 19th cyclist to die for absolutely no reason? How many people got to die until the city goes after speeders?” Gifter said.

The 18-year-old driver of the car was released from police custody overnight. It’s unclear whether he will face any charges.

Police are still reviewing surveillance video and investigating the cause of the crash.

There have now been 19 cyclists deaths in New York City so far this year, compared to 10 in 2018:

Heartbreaking news from Brooklyn today. A cyclist was killed and a pedestrian injured. Our streets are in crisis. This is our 19th cyclist death this year. We need to make them safer immediately. https://t.co/qbz7wYHo2r — NYC Council Speaker Corey Johnson (@NYCSpeakerCoJo) August 11, 2019

“Coney Island Avenue is a hostile environment, especially for those not in a vehicle. Designed to move cars as quickly as possible, this street is incompatible with Vision Zero. That’s why we’re calling on the City Council — including Council Member Mathieu Eugene, in whose district this tragic crash occurred — to unite behind Speaker Corey Johnson’s Streets Master Plan bill, which would accelerate the schedule of redesigning deadly corridors like Coney Island Avenue,” Transportation Alternatives said in a statement. “All City Council members, but particularly those in Brooklyn given the devastating concentration of deadly crashes in the borough, should unite and push for passage as soon as possible.”