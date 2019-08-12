



Epstein was facing sex trafficking charges.

Attorney General William Barr said Monday he has learned of serious irregularities at the Metropolitan Correctional Center where Epstein died while in federal custody Saturday.

“I was appalled and frankly angry to learn of the MCC’s failure to secure this prisoner,” Barr said.

The Medical Examiner’s officer performed an autopsy Sunday but details have not yet been released. One source tells CBS News Epstein hanged himself. The disgraced financier died less than three weeks after sources said he previously attempted suicide.

Guards at the jail were supposed to check on him every 30 minutes, but that procedure was not followed the night before his death, according to the New York Times.

“We will get to the bottom of what happened and there will be accountability,” Barr said.

A union representative for workers at the Metropolitan Correctional Center tells CBS News Epstein’s death is not a surprise.

She said staffing is “completely inadequate” with workers putting in more than 60 hours a week, leaving them overwhelmed and not alert.

“I think they’re in shock,” said Miami Herald investigative reporter Julie Brown. Brown spent more than two years looking into the Epstein case, and told CBS This Morning she spoke with several of his alleged victims who feel his death robs them of their day in court.

“They think it’s another example of how our criminal justice system is not only broken, it seems to favor wealthy people,” Brown said.

Barr also said Epstein’s alleged co-conspirators should not rest easy.

Federal investigators noted the indictment against Epstein included a conspiracy charge, suggesting other could still face charges in the case.