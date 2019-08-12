Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD says 44 demonstrators were arrested Sunday in Manhattan during a second day of protests against Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
People chanted “Never again!” and “Close the camps” outside Amazon Books in Midtown Sunday.
The protest was organized by local Jewish leaders.
They say Amazon provides technology that supports ICE and detentions, and are trying to put an end to it.
It followed Saturday’s protest, which shut down part of the West Side Highway.
CBS2 has reached out to Amazon, but hasn’t yet heard back.