CORAM, N.Y. (CBSNewYork)Suffolk County Police are investigating after a gas station was robbed Sunday night.

Suffolk County Police are investigating after a Coram gas station was robbed on Aug. 11, 2019. (Credit: Suffolk County Police)

It happened just before 10 p.m. at a Mobil station on Middle Country Road near Grant Smith Road in Coram.

Police say the suspect pulled out what appeared to be a handgun and demanded cash from an employee.

The employee gave the suspect an unspecified amount of money, and the suspect then ran off.

The suspect is described as a black male with a medium build. He was wearing a red-and-black plastic mask at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call detectives at 631-854-8652 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

