CORAM, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Suffolk County Police are investigating after a gas station was robbed Sunday night.
It happened just before 10 p.m. at a Mobil station on Middle Country Road near Grant Smith Road in Coram.
Police say the suspect pulled out what appeared to be a handgun and demanded cash from an employee.
The employee gave the suspect an unspecified amount of money, and the suspect then ran off.
The suspect is described as a black male with a medium build. He was wearing a red-and-black plastic mask at the time of the robbery.
Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call detectives at 631-854-8652 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.