



At least three people were violently mugged early this morning in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

The suspects allegedly struck three Hasidic Jews, between the ages of 56 and 71, within an hour.

Now, the NYPD’s Hate Crimes unit is on the case.

“Obviously, might just be a run-of-the-mill mugging with the attempt as a bias crime, knowing that these people – just like myself, I go out of my house at 5:30, and many of them do, because prayer starts at six,” community activist Isaac Abraham told CBS2’s Christina Fan.

Police said the attackers snuck up from behind, punched the victims in the face and then rummaged through their pockets. At least two people were taken to the hospital.

The @NYPDHateCrimes Unit and the @NYPD90Pct are investigating a series of assaults which occurred this morning in the Williamsburg section of #Brooklyn. If you were a victim or have info, please contact @NYPDTips 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/JZSzpPFtSM — Chief Dermot F. Shea (@NYPDDetectives) August 12, 2019

“Looks like they’re waiting to make an easy buck,” resident Joshua Weiner said.

Weiner said he believes he was targeted, as well, but narrowly escaped becoming a victim.

“My car is parked in the back, so I went down in the morning – 5, 5:30 – I heard someone running in the basement after me,” he said. “I ran out fast.”

Community activists said they were not surprised by the violence, and many complained about a lack of police presence.

“After every crime, if you take a look, that has been committed here, there is a meeting with zero results,” said Abraham.

“There should be security over here, more security,” Weiner added.

Police believe there were three attackers – all teenage boys.

Anyone with information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.