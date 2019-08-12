NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 65-year-old man was brutally attacked and robbed at a subway station in Brooklyn.
Police say they’re searching for two men in the investigation.
The attack happened shortly before 11 a.m. on August 1 at the Clinton-Washington Avenue A/C station in Clinton Hill.
Police say the man was punched in the back of the head, causing him to fall down a staircase and land on the floor.
While he was lying there unconscious, the men allegedly stole his backpack with his wallet, cellphone, watch, headphones and Bluetooth speaker.
The victim suffered a fractured jaw, two broken ribs and a cut to the back of his head. He was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.