Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
The nice weather rolls on today with plenty of sunshine. Temps will climb into the mid 80s this afternoon, a little warmer than yesterday. Humidity will stay in check once again.
Clouds will increase overnight, as will the humidity. It’s a milder night with temps in the 60s and low 70s.
By tomorrow, we’re back into the oppressive range. The morning commute stays dry, but showers and storms will develop midday. Expect scattered t-storms in the afternoon and evening, some which may be severe, especially south of the city. Heavy rain, gusty winds, and even a brief isolated tornado are possible. Highs will be in the low 80s.
The shower chance lingers into Wednesday morning with temps back into the upper 70s to around 80.