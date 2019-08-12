CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

The nice weather rolls on today with plenty of sunshine. Temps will climb into the mid 80s this afternoon, a little warmer than yesterday. Humidity will stay in check once again.

(Credit: CBS2)

Clouds will increase overnight, as will the humidity. It’s a milder night with temps in the 60s and low 70s.

(Credit: CBS2)

By tomorrow, we’re back into the oppressive range. The morning commute stays dry, but showers and storms will develop midday. Expect scattered t-storms in the afternoon and evening, some which may be severe, especially south of the city. Heavy rain, gusty winds, and even a brief isolated tornado are possible. Highs will be in the low 80s.

(Credit: CBS2)

The shower chance lingers into Wednesday morning with temps back into the upper 70s to around 80.

