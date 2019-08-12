



— There are water worries in New Jersey’s largest city after officials detected high levels of lead, despite the use of filters.

Thousands of Newark residents have been urged to use bottled water for drinking and cooking, CBS2’s Reena Roy reported Monday.

The city said thousands of homes in one area have to take precautions. From speaking to residents, they are confused frustrated and very upset with how officials have been handling the problem.

When asked if she thinks her water is safe, resident Faith Davis said, “No. The water problem in Newark is getting real bad, almost like Flint, Michigan.”

Davis, a mother of two, said she is not happy. She showed up to the city’s Department of Health and Community Wellness on Monday morning for bottled water, a new filter, and, more importantly, some clarity, which she said has been pretty difficult to get.

“Something should’ve been done a long time ago and they should’ve let us know,” Davis said. “It’s just like crazy. They need to fix the water.”

“I’m just hoping they come up with some type of solution to clean the water,” resident Selima Butcher added.

Over the weekend, officials announced lead was discovered in the water during random testing at two homes where filters were supposed to be helping the ongoing lead issue.

Around 38,000 of them have been distributed by the city since the fall of last year, but now the Environmental Protection Agency says that they may not be performing as expected.

“It’s a health hazard, not only to myself but for others,” resident Kear Williams said.

On Saturday, Mayor Ras Baraka said the filters are useful if people run their water for at least five minutes before using them.

“Testing showed that the filters were very effective in the locations that ran their water, which is why we encourage you to continue running the water to get fresh water in the pipes,” Baraka said.

Until more testing is done, the city is advising residents at roughly 15,000 homes in the Pequannock area to do that, because they have lead service lines. But some people had no idea until CBS2 told them.

Resident Herbert Yarborough said he’d “just run it for a minute or something and just drink it and that’s it, but I didn’t know we had to run it for five minutes.”

Even still, clearly there are no guarantees. So in the meantime the EPA is strongly urging people to use bottled water for drinking and cooking, saying boiling tap water does not effectively remove lead, which is especially risky for pregnant women and young children.

The city is offering free water testing to homeowners and also distributing free bottled water as the investigation continues.

Families in the Pequannock service area with lead service lines who have received filters can pick up water at the following locations: