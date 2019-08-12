NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A group of NYPD officers made a special delivery on the side of the road over the weekend.

They helped bring a little girl safely into the world.

On Saturday, officers were flagged down by a driver in Chelsea who said a pregnant woman was going into labor and wouldn’t make it to the hospital.

Great job by #NYPD SRG assisting with the delivery of a baby girl. While on patrol the Officers were flagged down by a woman reporting a lady in labor in a nearby vehicle. Within minutes of arriving they assisted in the delivery of a healthy baby girl. Mom & baby are doing well. pic.twitter.com/b7b3gkhQgT — NYPD Special Ops (@NYPDSpecialops) August 11, 2019

Officers helped deliver the baby in the back seat.

“I barely just got my glove on. I got in the back seat and just 5-6 minutes later, the head was coming out, she was crowning and the baby came out in my arms,” NYPD Officer Michael Schiaffo said.

EMTs arrived shortly after and took the new mom and the baby to a nearby hospital.

Both are reported to be doing just fine.