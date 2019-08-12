CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A group of NYPD officers made a special delivery on the side of the road over the weekend.

They helped bring a little girl safely into the world.

On Saturday, officers were flagged down by a driver in Chelsea who said a pregnant woman was going into labor and wouldn’t make it to the hospital.

Officers helped deliver the baby in the back seat.

“I barely just got my glove on. I got in the back seat and just 5-6 minutes later, the head was coming out, she was crowning and the baby came out in my arms,” NYPD Officer Michael Schiaffo said.

EMTs arrived shortly after and took the new mom and the baby to a nearby hospital.

Both are reported to be doing just fine.

