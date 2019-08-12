



Police are searching for a pair of suspects behind a string of armed robberies.

The men allegedly struck five times in less than a week.

The first robbery was reported around 2:30 p.m. on August 1 in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. The suspects allegedly held up a 24-year-old man at gunpoint, stealing his cash and credit cards.

When the victim walked to where his red Ford Mustang was parked, he realized that was gone too.

Police said the men have been using the Mustang as their getaway car in other crimes, including one later that night. A 41-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint around 8 p.m. in Hamilton Heights, Manhattan.

The next day around 12:30 a.m., the men allegedly targeted an 18-year-old in Chelsea. Despite having a gun, they were not successful in that incident.

Later that morning, police said the suspects targeted a 41-year-old woman in Astoria but were also unsuccessful.

Then on August 6, the pair allegedly simulated they had a gun and robbed a 41-year-old man in Chelsea.

In all of the incidents, the victims were not injured.

Police said the thieves got away with cash, credit cards, jewelry and a cellphone.

Anyone with information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.