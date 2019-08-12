



— A Long Island teenager was in court Monday to answer for two alleged drunk-driving accidents.

But she isn’t the only one facing charges for her actions, CBSN New York’s Jennifer McLogan reported.

A Selden teen who allegedly struck a pedestrian has been charged with drunken driving and leaving the scene of two crashes. Christina Burns, 17, was arraigned in Central Islip Court.

Burns’ parents came to court to support their daughter, who was being held on $30,000 bond.

The teen told the court she was attending a graduation party and drank “five sparkling seltzers.”

“Christina is a good kid. She comes from a loving, supportive family. We have to remember here that she’s presumed innocent and we have a lot of investigation to do,” defense attorney James Pascarella said.”

MORE: Long Island Lawmakers Push To Expand ‘Social Host Law’ To Pot, Opioids

Prosecutors said the teen was driving along Ashford Drive in Bohemia when she left the roadway, striking a mailbox. She then drove across a lawn and hit Che Yeung, 80, of Bohemia, who was out walking, critically injuring the senior citizen. Burns fled in her vehicle, police said.

About 30 minutes later, Burns was allegedly involved in a second crash, at the intersection of Route 347 and Route 25 in Nesconset, and was subsequently arrested.

Burns had spent the previous night at the house of a friend, where the party had taken place. Burns left the home at about 6:50 a.m. on Sunday when the alleged DWI crashes occurred. The friend’s father, Francis Rogalle, 50, was charged with violating Suffolk County’s Social Host Law.

We’ll have more on this story on the CBS2 News at 5 p.m.