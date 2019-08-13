Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An 87-year-old man is recovering after being randomly attacked in broad daylight.
It happened around 8 a.m. last Friday on Lexington Avenue near Grand Avenue in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn.
Police said the suspect approached from behind and said “I know you.” He allegedly kicked the victim to the ground and then ran off.
The man broke his arm and suffered a gash on his head. He was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition.
Police said he did not know his attacker.
Surveillance video shows a man wanted for questioning in the case.
Anyone with information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.