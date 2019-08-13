Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – College is expensive, and the cost keeps rising.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – College is expensive, and the cost keeps rising.
But price doesn’t always mean quality.
That’s what Money.com found when it crunched the numbers for its annual list of Best Colleges for Your Money.
Two local schools – Baruch College in New York and Princeton University in New Jersey – made the top three.
Money.com’s special project editor Kaitlin Mulhere breaks down the list on CBSN New York. Click here to read the complete rankings.