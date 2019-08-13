



Now a different case of lead concerns have shut down a community garden in Red Bank.

A sign on the fence of the garden on Marion Street reads “Access restricted. Produce may not be harvested. Contact business administrator.”

CBSN New York’s Meg Baker did just that, but he wasn’t available for an interview.

A notice on the Red Bank borough website says the possibility of soil contamination was raised by a resident of Marion Street who did independent testing.

“Honestly, if they got it next door, it’s probably here and it’s probably the whole neighborhood. I mean, there was, years and years ago, there was an old dry cleaning store right across the street, an you know that was in the ’60s and I’m sure they had all kinds of chemicals,” said Red Bank resident John Chambers.

Lead poisoning in children can cause developmental delays, irritability, weight loss and more. Adults may experience high blood pressure, muscle pain, headaches, miscarriage and other serious issues, according to the Mayo Clinic.

The borough engineer ordered expedited testing. Results are expected in two weeks.