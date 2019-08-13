CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Bergen County Animal Shelter, george washington bridge, kitten rescued, Local TV, New Jersey


FORT LEE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – One lucky kitten proved she really has nine lives after a scare near the George Washington Bridge.

Authorities in New Jersey took a picture of “Highway” the kitten with Port Authority police officer Lauren Lattanzio.

The tiny feline was spotted dodging traffic on the GWB’s lower level toll plaza. She was saved by a good Samaritan and handed over to authorities.

Highway was named by Port Authority police officers after her adventure on the busy roadway.

If you’d like to give Highway a home, you can contact the Bergen County Animal Shelter for more details.

Comments

Leave a Reply