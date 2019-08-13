FORT LEE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – One lucky kitten proved she really has nine lives after a scare near the George Washington Bridge.
Authorities in New Jersey took a picture of “Highway” the kitten with Port Authority police officer Lauren Lattanzio.
Highway, a kitten captured by a good samaritan while Highway was dodging traffic on the GWB's lower level toll plaza, cuddles up to PO Lauren Lattanzio. Highway, named by #PAPD cops, can be adopted at the Bergen County Animal Shelter. #PAPDPROTECTSNYNJ #PAPBA #GWB #PANYNJ pic.twitter.com/qJfHilmRNR
— Port Authority PBA (@PAPD911) August 13, 2019
The tiny feline was spotted dodging traffic on the GWB’s lower level toll plaza. She was saved by a good Samaritan and handed over to authorities.
Highway was named by Port Authority police officers after her adventure on the busy roadway.
If you’d like to give Highway a home, you can contact the Bergen County Animal Shelter for more details.