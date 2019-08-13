



The NYPD is on the hunt for an armed man on a motorcycle caught on camera threatening another motorist in Brooklyn.

Authorities say just after 2:30 p.m. Monday the biker got into a fight with a 41-year-old man in the middle lane of the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway near Exit 30.

Investigators say the victim’s pregnant wife was also in the car and recorded the whole incident.

At one point, police say the man on the motorcycle flashed a gun tucked in his waistband and also threatened the driver with a knife.

He was last seen going eastbound on the BQE.

Authorities describe the armed suspect as a Hispanic man around 30-years-old, 5-foot-8, with black hair, a black beard, and tattoos on both arms.

He was last seen on his bike wearing a red T-shirt, blue jeans, black boots, and a multicolored motorcycle helmet.

