Comments
By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Morning!
We can expect some severe weather this afternoon as a frontal boundary sags just to our south. Waves of low pressure ride along the front and can spin off some strong to severe storms with gusty winds and heavy downpours.
Temps stay in the 70s with a nice dose of humidity. Skies start off a little heavy on the cloud cover, but it only worsens from there as the day goes forth. Skies become dangerous and potentially lightning filled during the afternoon and evening commute.
Things calm down after sunset for most, and we are left with some residual activity. Check the maps for your risk on your neighborhood.