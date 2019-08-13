Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The MTA announced a major milestone for its contactless payment system.
The One Metro New York system had its 1 millionth tap last Thursday, happening at the Fulton Center Transit Hub.
The new system launched in May. Instead of swiping a MetroCard, riders can pay at turnstiles by tapping a cell phone, smartwatch, or contactless credit or debit card with a digital wallet.
Right now OMNY is on the 4, 5, and 6 lines, and all Staten Island buses.
The MTA says the contactless system will expand to all MTA subway lines by 2021. The MetroCard will remain until 2023.