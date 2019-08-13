Comments
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Lawmakers on Long Island unveiled legislation Tuesday to reduce hate crime graffiti and other acts of intolerance.
Web Extra: Oyster Bay Officials, Religious Leaders Speak Out On Swastika Vandalism
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Lawmakers on Long Island unveiled legislation Tuesday to reduce hate crime graffiti and other acts of intolerance.
The bill mandates all middle and high school students across New York state be educated about the meaning of the swastika and noose as symbols of hate.
Watch: Long Island Lawmakers Call For Swastika, Noose Hate Symbol Education
The move comes almost a week after multiple swastikas were found drawn in a park in Oyster Bay. A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an indictment or arrest in the case.
Web Extra: Oyster Bay Officials, Religious Leaders Speak Out On Swastika Vandalism
Lawmakers say that education is a way they can take proactive action to erase hate from their communities.