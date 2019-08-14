



— For the ninth time so far this year, an NYPD officer has died of apparent suicide.

According to the NYPD, the officer died of what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

He was found inside his home in the Laurelton section of Queens and taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

We are saddened to announce that the NYPD has suffered another tragedy today with the loss of one of our officers to suicide. To anyone who may be struggling, know that there is support available. Behind each of these resources are people that care about your well-being. pic.twitter.com/1rYN9mmdUJ — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) August 15, 2019

The officer’s name has not been released at this time.

This report comes just one day after another NYPD officer died of an apparent suicide. That officer was a 7-year veteran who had been temporarily assigned to Yankee Stadium.

Brooklyn Borough President Eric L. Adams released the following statement Wednesday evening:

“It seems like each day, we hear of another officer who has taken their own life. We are losing members of New York’s Finest to this epidemic faster than we can count, and we need to address it immediately. I know from personal experience how powerful meditation can be for those grappling with trauma and other mental health issues. When I left the NYPD after 22 years on the force, I was dealing with undiagnosed PTSD. I used meditation to bring myself into emotional equilibrium. I, along with the PBA, am calling on Mayor de Blasio and Commissioner O’Neill to implement training for officers on meditation and mindfulness practices, the same way we train them to use weapons. Police departments across the country are beginning to introduce mindfulness practices to help their members. It’s time we do the same.”

The NYPD has listed the following resources for officers in need of help.

NYPD-SPECIFIC:

Employee Assistance Unit: 646-610-6730

Chaplains Unit: 212-473-2363

POPPA (independent from the NYPD): 888-267-7267

OUTSIDE OPTIONS: