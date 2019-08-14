



— Police body cam video released on Wednesday shows officers in Darien, Conn. pointing their guns at a man at a gas station.

The man on the video is Yankees general manager Brian Cashman, CBS2’s Steve Overmyer reported.

Not to worry, for this was a case of mistaken identity. During last Friday’s incident, Cashman was stopped and ordered out of his vehicle at gunpoint. His Jeep Wrangler had recently been stolen. He had retrieved it from police impound, but it was still recognized as stolen.

On the video, Cashman is told to “walk backwards towards us please.” While complying, the longtime Yankees executive tries to speak but is told “Understood, sir. We’ll talk to you in a second. Back up towards the detective.”

All parties remained calm and within minutes officers confirmed the mistake.

“You look very familiar to me,” one officer says.

“I’m the GM of the New York Yankees,” Cashman replies.

“Yeah, I know,” the officer says. “I used to see you at Brook Street Bagels when I was an Eastchester cop. I apologize for the embarrassment.”

Cashman was driving the Jeep to Norwalk, so it could be processed for the investigation. What made matters worse was an unconnected incident.

“We had a guy that showed his gun in a doctor’s office, left in a Jeep Wrangler,” the officer says, “and then we’re driving around looking for that Jeep Wrangler, white guy.”

Cashman would go on to compliment the Darien Police Department, saying they were professional, trained well and just doing their duty.