MORRISTOWN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – The former U.S. Olympian accused of shooting an award-winning equestrian appeared in court Wednesday morning.
Police allege Michael Barisone shot Lauren Kanarek twice in the chest last Wednesday at Hawthorne Horse Farm in Morris County.
A judge ordered Barisone held without bail, citing remarks he allegedly made at the time of his arrest, in which he allegedly said “I had a good life, I had a good life.”
Web Extra: Michael Barisone Appears In Court
Kanarek and her fiance were living on the farm, which is owned by Barisone.
Investigators say Kanarek and Barisone had an ongoing landlord-tenant dispute leading up to the shooting.
Kanarek allegedly identified the shooter herself after calling 911. The criminal complaint states she said, “Michael Barisone shot me” and “He shot me twice.”
Kanarek is in a medically-induced coma.