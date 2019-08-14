Comments
By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Expect clouds cover again today and the chance for storms will be returning in the afternoon. The system that flew well south of NYC yesterday (good thing, because some of those storms were very nasty) pulls up some moisture and allows for a few storms to pop in the afternoon.
They will be more widespread than Tuesday. Any storm can have heavy rain, gusty winds, with the chance for a local flash flood.
Today’s high: 80° with a sticky feel. Tomorrow is better!