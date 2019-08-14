Matt DeLucia

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Cloud cover rules this afternoon, but there will be some peaks of sun at times. Keep the umbrella handy as a shower or storm is possible at any time thanks to a front stalled out to our south. You can feel the moisture in the air, so any storm will be capable of heavy downpours. Temps will top out around 80.

Things quiet down overnight once we lose the daytime heating. Temps drop into the 60s… near 70 in NYC, under mostly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow sees some improvement, but we still have to keep a chance of a shower or two in the forecast. Highs will be very similar, in the upper 70s and low 80s, but we should see a little more in the way of sunshine.

The extended outlook shows some warmer temps returning into the weekend and early next week.