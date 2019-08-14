



– Thousands of residents in Newark have been advised to use bottled water after high levels of lead were discovered in the drinking water.

But even bottled water is in short supply, reports CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis.

The city of Newark’s water emergency, along with its attempt to distribute bottled water on Tuesday, have been described by residents with one word: “Mayhem.”

Many people left distribution sites empty-handed this week, leaving some Newark residents to ask “What are we to do?”

The city stopped giving out water for several hours upon realizing the bottles were labeled “Best if used by May 2019.”

“They ran out, so he advised me to come at 8:30 but I have to be at work,” said Kim Jackson.

When sites re-opened, some continued to hand out the expired water, with letters from the health department, saying based on FDA guidelines, the state believes they’re still safe to drink.

Residents don’t know what to do anymore.

It was the EPA that initially advised Newark to use a water faucet filter to eliminate lead. They later ordered the city to distribute bottled water when two homes using the filter were found to have high levels of lead.

“That was supposed to be the safeguard because they knew the water was bad,” said one resident trying to get clean water. “So they give us this, but it’s just a Band-Aid and the poison is still there.”

In a virtual town hall Tuesday night, city hall officials said they plan to test more of the 38,000 filters distributed since last year.

Free water testing to homeowners is being offered as the investigation continues.

Families in the Pequannock service area with lead service lines who have received filters can pick up water at the following locations:

The City of Newark Department of Health and Wellness, 110 William St.

Bo Porter Sports Complex, 378 Lyons Ave.

Boylan Street Recreation Center, 916 South Orange Ave.

Vince Lombardi Center, 201 Bloomfield Ave.

On Tuesday, Aug. 13 and for the remainder of the week, pick up hours are 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the recreation centers listed above and 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. at the Department of Health and Wellness.

For more information, including frequently asked questions, click here.

