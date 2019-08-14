NORTH BERGEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey woman fought off a knife-wielding attacker who was trying to steal her purse. Police are on the hunt for the suspect.

Police said the 47-year-old victim was walking home from work down Bergenline Avenue when she felt someone following her. After she turned down 74th Street, the man attacked and tried to take her purse, but the woman held onto her bag and managed to fend him off, CBSN New York’s Natalie Duddridge reported Wednesday.

The incident happened at around 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police said the man kicked the woman in the stomach and then the head after she refused to give up her purse. She told police she held on because she had something sentimental in it, given to her by her son.

When she didn’t hand it over to the suspect, police said the suspect pulled out a knife and slashed her, cutting her wrist.

That’s when two witnesses heard screaming, saw the struggle and ran over to help, scaring off the man, police said.

Duddridge spoke to one who didn’t want to be identified.

“He had a knife in his hand and he was demanding money, anything of valuables. He wanted anything. He just didn’t want to let her go,” the witness said.

The suspect is described as in his 20s with a ponytail and wearing dark clothes.

Police are also looking for a white Acura. They think the driver of that vehicle may helped the suspect get away.