



— A Nashville man who was allegedly caught shoving beef brisket and propane bottles into his pants at a Walmart store was also charged with assaulting a police officer.

Officers said they were at the Walmart store on Dickerson Pike north of Nashville on unrelated call when they observed John Allen Honaker shoplifting on a security cameras.

When police and the store’s loss prevention employee detained Honaker, they allegedly discovered he had placed two propane bottles in his pants, along with sliced beef brisket. The total value of the items found in Honaker’s pants was approximately $35.00, WSMV reported.

While being transported to central booking, police said Honaker tried to kick out the windows on the police vehicle and slammed his head against the plastic partition separating the front and back of the vehicle.

The arresting officers called for backup and attempted to place a hobble restraint on Honaker. That’s when Honaker allegedly tried to kick one of the officers in the head and midsection.

Police said Honaker admitted to officers he had been drinking and advised them to “leave his drunk [expletive expletive] alone.” He faces a misdemeanor charge of assaulting an officer.