NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police in Brooklyn are looking for an armed man on a motorcycle who allegedly threatened a driver in an apparent case of road rage on the Brooklyn Queens Expressway.
They say just after 2:30 p.m. on Monday, the suspect got into an argument with a 41-year-old man in the middle lane of the BQE near exit 30.
The victim’s pregnant wife was also in the car and took a video.
At some point, the man on the motorcycle allegedly flashed a gun on his waistband and threatened the driver with a knife before finally driving off.
He was last seen going eastbound on the BQE.
