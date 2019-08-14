



– Major fallout came after the first full day in the federal investigation into the apparent suicide of financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Sources say guards at the Metropolitan Correctional Center never made some of the checks they logged in the hours before the multimillionaire died.

Two guards have been placed on leave and the warden has been reassigned.

CBS News has learned correction officers may have falsified reports that they were checking on Epstein every 30 minutes per protocol.

A source close to the investigation tells CBS News it appears Epstein was dead one to two hours before his corpse was found.

“We will get to the bottom of what happened and there will be accountability,” said Attorney General William Barr.

Epstein had already tried to take his own life weeks earlier but had since been taken off 24/7 suicide watch.

The 66-year-old was supposed to face trial beginning in June 2020 for sex trafficking and abusing dozens of teenage girls. Authorities are promising the potential for justice for victims did not die with Epstein.

Attorneys for the alleged victims plan to file civil suits against his estate.

Sources say Epstein hanged himself, but the Medical Examiner has not revealed the results of the autopsy yet.