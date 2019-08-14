CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A wake will be held Wednesday for a New York City firefighter who died after a long day on the job.

Black bunting was hung outside of Squad company 41 in the Bronx to remember Lt. Brian Sullivan.

The 54-year-old died after having a heart attack at his home in Monroe, New York Friday night.

He had just finished a 24-hour tour-of-duty, during which he responded to seven emergencies, including a kitchen fire.

Sullivan was a 27-year veteran of the department.

His funeral is set for Friday in Monroe.

