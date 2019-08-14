Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A wake will be held Wednesday for a New York City firefighter who died after a long day on the job.
His funeral is set for Friday in Monroe.
Black bunting was hung outside of Squad company 41 in the Bronx to remember Lt. Brian Sullivan.
The 54-year-old died after having a heart attack at his home in Monroe, New York Friday night.
He had just finished a 24-hour tour-of-duty, during which he responded to seven emergencies, including a kitchen fire.
Sullivan was a 27-year veteran of the department.
