NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A bill that could help transform one of the most troubled school districts in New York state is still waiting for Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s signature.
The bill would require first-of-its-kind monitoring to the Hempstead school district where, for years, fewer than half the students graduate.
But money was not earmarked in the budget.
MORE: New York Lawmakers Pass Legislation To Have State Intervene In Hempstead Schools
Assembly leaders have offered to foot the bill until it’s budgeted next year, but the governor’s staff says the bill is “under review” along with hundreds of others.
WATCH NOW: 37%, CBS2’s Year-Long Investigation On Hempstead Schools
“Governor Cuomo, this could be the hugest part of your legacy,” said assemblywoman Taylor Raynor Darling. “Beyond the parks and infrastructure, to be able to save the lives of countless people.”
Supporters are canvassing for petition signatures urging the governor to sign the bill in time to appoint monitors for the start of the school year.