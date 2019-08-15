MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A man is seriously hurt in a hit-and-run crash in Westchester County.

Now his family is pleading for help in finding that driver.

Witnesses tell CBS2 a driver blew through a red light in Mount Vernon around 10 p.m. Wednesday night and struck the 48-year-old victim.

It happened as he was crossing at Birch Street and Gramatan Avenue.

The victim’s partner was with him, and saw it all unfold.

“It bulldozed him, he kind went up and over, the noise, you can hear him scream,” Duncan Simpson said.

“In a moment, life can change, he could have been killed.”

The victim is now at Jacobi Hospital with head trauma and needs knee surgery as well.

Witnesses described the fleeing vehicle as a dark Audi SUV.