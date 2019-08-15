Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Hundreds opposed to New York’s vaccination exemption ban took their fight to Albany on Wednesday.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Hundreds opposed to New York’s vaccination exemption ban took their fight to Albany on Wednesday.
More than 1,000 people protested outside the Albany County courthouse where a state supreme court justice is hearing oral arguments to block the ban.
The state did away with non-medical exemptions following the biggest measles outbreak in more than 25 years.
Several of those cases happened in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn.
Many said the repeal is unconstitutional.
The justice in the case says she hopes to make a decision before the start of the school year.
MEASLES HEALTH EMERGENCY RESOURCES