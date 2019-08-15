CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good morning!

A partly sunny day is ahead with nicer weather towards the east end of Long Island, thanks to some frontal convergence. Temps will hover around 80 degrees.

(Credit: CBS2)

Temps begin this morning in the 60s and 70s with no one really getting that cool.

(Credit: CBS2)

Tomorrow is a similar day with partly to mostly sunny skies and a slim rain chance. Temps again will hover around the 80-degree mark.

(Credit: CBS2)

Check back in tomorrow of a the weekend outlook! Which day is better? Any rain chances?

