By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good morning!
A partly sunny day is ahead with nicer weather towards the east end of Long Island, thanks to some frontal convergence. Temps will hover around 80 degrees.
Temps begin this morning in the 60s and 70s with no one really getting that cool.
Tomorrow is a similar day with partly to mostly sunny skies and a slim rain chance. Temps again will hover around the 80-degree mark.
Check back in tomorrow of a the weekend outlook! Which day is better? Any rain chances?