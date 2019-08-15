By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
After a few dreary days with areas of showers and storms, things will be a little quieter today. Expect a mix of sun and clouds through the day with just a slight risk for isolated showers…but most folks should stay dry. It’ll be warm & muggy today with upper 70s and low 80s.
Tomorrow looks like a repeat of today: partly sunny, warm, and humid with just a few isolated showers. For the most part expect a fairly typical mid-August day for the region.
The upcoming weekend looks like a sizzler as temps will reach the mid/upper 80s, the humidity will be high, and there is a better risk for scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon…primarily north & west of the immediate NYC area.
Have a great day!