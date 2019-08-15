



– Police say two men were arrested just before midnight in connection to a series of attempted robberies in Williamsburg earlier this week.

The NYPD say 19-year-old Deandre Diagle and 20-year-old Michael Bellevue, both of Brooklyn, each are facing four counts of robbery and four counts of assault charges.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Two other suspects remain at large.

Investigators say the suspects attacked and then tried robbing three Jewish men Monday morning, all within a 40-minute span.

Three Jewish men, ages 56 to 71, were punched in the face between 5 and 6 a.m. Monday. Two of the victims had to be taken to the hospital.

The suspects also allegedly rummaged through their pockets, but nothing was stolen.

The first victim was attacked on Ross Street, the second on Clymer Street and then the third on Wythe Place – all within a half-mile radius.

The hate crimes unit is on the case, and police say the case is ongoing. On Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo instructed the New York State Police Hate Crimes task force to join the investigation.

