NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An 18-year-old is recovering from a violent robbery in lower Manhattan.
Police released a video of the suspects they’re looking for. Investigators say they can be seen going through the victim’s belongings.
The 18-year-old says he was surrounded and attacked before the suspects made off with his backpack.
It happened near Pier 40 on West Street on Tuesday night.
Police say the teen suffered minor injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682), logging onto the Crime stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enterings TIP577.