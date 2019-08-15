Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are looking for the man captured on surveillance video who they say is wanted for an attempted rape at an apartment building in the Mount Eden section of the Bronx.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are looking for the man captured on surveillance video who they say is wanted for an attempted rape at an apartment building in the Mount Eden section of the Bronx.
Police say the suspect followed a 28-year-old woman into a building on Elliot Place on Wednesday morning, pushed her against a wall and tried to pull down her pants.
A member of the victim’s family came to her rescue after hearing her scream.
The suspect fled and is still at large.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682), logging onto the Crime stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enterings TIP577.