



Police have released new information about a string of sexual assaults in New York City.

Authorities say the same man is a suspect in multiple attacks on women — after spending just a few months in a “treatment program” for a series of other crimes earlier this year.

The NYPD arrested Tyler Lockett in an attempted rape in Brooklyn two weeks ago.

Investigators say the 22-year-old is also suspected in a sexual assault in East Village on July 26.

Lockett was also arrested in January in connection with two burglaries including an assault in Brooklyn.

Authorities say he went on a crime spree just three days after he was released last month.

“He pushed into an apartment attacking a woman. Then he does a separate burglary and he does six months and he walks out the door. Probably to go to a program. Well how did that program work? We have three additional sexual assault victims in New York City,” NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said, scolding New York City’s criminal justice system.

The Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office said Lockett was placed in a treatment service program after he pleaded guilty to second degree burglary.

The D.A. added he will now seek significant prison time in the latest case against this serial offender.