NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Thursday is the 50th anniversary of the Woodstock music and arts festival.
Back in 1969, organizers had expected roughly 50,000 people to attend the event in Bethel, N.Y.
More than 400,000 gathered that weekend, which many believe defined a generation.
More than 30 bands and artists performed over the three days, including the Grateful Dead, Janis Joplin, Santana and Jimi Hendrix.
