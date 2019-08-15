Comments
UNION, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Police in Union evacuated a Walmart after receiving reports of a man with a mask and a gun.
Police received two calls of someone with a gun in the store on Springfield Road just before 11 a.m.
They responded, evacuated the store and searched it, but have not found anything suspicious.
Police are questioning one of the callers and are expected to start letting people back in soon.