



– Police say a man already under arrest for an attack in Brooklyn, is also suspected in several other crimes.

According to the NYPD, 22-year-old Tyler Lockett was first arrested in January for burglary and did time for the crime, but just three days after being released from jail, police say he went on a crime spree resulting in him being locked up again.

Police say he built up quite the rap sheet since the beginning of the year, reports CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis.

“This individual causes us great worry,” said Chief of Detectives Demont Shea. “We’re asking any victims that may be out there and we believe there are other victims to please come forward.”

After the arrest in January in connection with burglaries, Lockett spent six months behind bars and, according to the Brooklyn district attorney’s office, was then placed in a treatment service program.

The NYPD says just three days after being released from jail, he went on a crime spree.

“It’s inexcusable why Tyler Lockett was walking around on the streets,” said Shea.

Police say Lockett was arrested in an attempted rape in Brooklyn two weeks ago.

Investigators say he’s also suspected in an assault in the East Village two days prior.

“He pushed into an apartment attacking a woman, then he does a separate burglary and he does six months and he walks out the door, probably to go to a program,” said Shea. “Well, how did that program work? Now we have three additional sexual assault victims in New York City. It’s inexcusable to me.”

Lockett being held without bail at Rikers Island.

He’s due back in court on Aug. 27.

The D.A. says he will now seek significant prison time in this case.