ELIZABETH, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Some young sluggers from New Jersey are in the national spotlight after winning their opening round game in the Little League World Series.

As the team played hours away, there was a big show of support in the team’s hometown of Elizabeth.

Fans call them the “Lucky 13” and it was a big win Friday night for the Elmora Troopers, a group of 11 and 12-year-old baseball players from New Jersey.

Now their skill has taken them to Williamsport, Pennsylvania, where they beat Salem, Oregon 6-2 in their LLWS opener.

“So many emotions running through us right now. Here to support them and support them through from day one,” Jose Colon, a relative of one of the players said.

Family members couldn’t all make the trip to Pennsylvania, but their support is evident Friday.

More than a hundred fans cheered the Troopers on from a viewing party at Williams Field.

“It’s such an unexplainable feeling. It makes me want to cry I can’t wait to give them a huge hug and kiss from all of us,” relative Katherine Nieves added.

Friday afternoon, hundreds of supporters filled six coach buses for the three-hour journey to Williamsport.

“Super excited, super emotional, super proud of my grandson Sal, he has worked so hard.” Olga Ortiz, the grandmother of player Sal Garcia said.

Olga’s son-in-law is also the coach of the little leaguers.

The last time a team from New Jersey won the championship was more than two decades ago.

For now, the focus is on Game 2. Elizabeth will play Hawaii on Sunday.