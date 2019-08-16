



— The widow of an NYPD officer who was murdered in the ’70s is making a plea to the parole board to keep her husband’s killer behind bars.

Another man convicted in the crime was released last year, CBS2’s Alice Gainer reports.

In 1971, NYPD officers Waverly Jones and Joseph Piagentini responded to what turned out to be a fake 911 call in Harlem. They were ambushed.

Jones was killed instantly with one shot. Piagentini was shot at more than 20 times, eventually dying.

“I’m here today to plead with the commissioners, just like my husband, Joe, pled for his life while Anthony Bottom stood over him with the revolver and continuously shot him,” Diane Piagentini said.

Piagentini was back before the parole board Friday to plea to keep Bottom, one of three members of the Black Liberation Army convicted in the killings, behind bars, just like she’s been doing for the last four decades.

“At one time, it was almost routine. Tell our stories just to make sure, but they won’t release them because why would society want a cop killer on the street?” Police Benevolent Association President Pat Lynch said.

But now, Piagentini says she has a new worry.

“Each time we come, it’s not sure,” she said.

Last year, one of the other men convicted, Herman Bell, was granted parole.

Some of Officer Waverly Jones’ family, including his son, said Bell was a changed man and deserved to be released.

Piagentini does not feel that way and is in litigation to try to reverse Bell’s release.

The third man convicted, Albert Washington, died in prison.

Much like Bell, supporters for Bottom say he’s expressed remorse and also deserves supervised release.

Piagentini says her husband was 6 feet tall, served the country in the National Guard and loved working in Harlem. She also talked about all of the things her husband has missed in the years since his murder.

“To see his daughters. They are wonderful, loving, sweet, intelligent,” Piagentini said.

She says Bottom shouldn’t get out of jail until her husband comes home.

Bottom, 67, is up for parole next month. The PBA is asking the public to continue sending letters to the parole board. Supporters of Bottom are asking for letters to the parole board in support of his release.