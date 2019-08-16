



— A SoHo building was evacuated Friday afternoon after being deemed unsafe.

Residents of 139 Thomson St. were ordered out of their homes by firefighters around 1:30 p.m., CBS2’s Dave Carlin reports.

A recent and ongoing construction project on the building includes work to the building’s exterior and some major construction in the basement.

Department of Buildings documents show an inspection Friday found problems with the shoring, including a problem that could threaten a neighboring building.

The buildings on either side were also emptied out as a precaution.

“I heard a big knock at the door, and it was the fire department,” building tenant Laura von Holt said.

Von Holt has been living in the old SoHo walk-up for 10 years.

“They broke down people’s doors if they weren’t answering to make sure no one was left, so no one’s been harmed. Everyone is safe,” she said. “I did hear if we have to go, they’ll be relocating us.”

Von Holt figures she’ll stay with friends. She did not take much out of her apartment, just one bag.

“I took my passport and my laptop,” she said.

CBS2 contacted the building managers to find out more about the construction, but have not heard back.