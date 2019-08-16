



– An environmental group will be back in federal court today seeking to force an expansion of the water distribution area in Newark after the city’s water emergency.

Elevated lead levels have forced thousands of residents to use bottled water.

The environmental protection agency is giving water to people served by the Pequannock water treatment plant.

Activists want bottled water for an additional 30,000 households served by the Wanaque plant.

With a message to anyone who can help.

“We’re struggling with getting water to drink,” said resident Debra Salters. “When we’re taking these carcinogens into our bodies every day, when you’re constantly covering up instead of owning up and fixing the situation, this is what happens. The people suffer.”

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy visited Newark on Wednesday to address the crisis.

Where To Get Help

University Hospital will be offering free lead screenings from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday for children and adults in the affected zip codes.

To make an appointment, call (973) 972-9000. Residents should bring a proof of address to their screening, and guardians accompanying children should bring proof of their relationship to the child.

Families in the Pequannock service area with lead service lines who have received filters can pick up water at the following locations:

The City of Newark Department of Health and Wellness, 110 William St.

Bo Porter Sports Complex, 378 Lyons Ave.

Boylan Street Recreation Center, 916 South Orange Ave.

Vince Lombardi Center, 201 Bloomfield Ave.

For more information, including frequently asked questions, click here.