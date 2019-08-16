Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Delta flight from New York to Florida that was delayed on the ground with passengers on board for about eight hours has landed in Miami.
The flight was supposed to depart at 3:52 p.m. but didn’t leave JFK Airport until after 11:30 p.m. on Thursday night.
One passenger tweeted that they were stuck with no food or water and the captain had “no idea” where the ground crew was.
Sources say the plane’s crew reported a fight on board.
Port Authority police were called to the plane but no arrests were made.
Delta has issued a statement saying customers were offered water and snacks on the tarmac and a chance to take a bus back to the terminal.