NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Families, students and naturalists are being invited to help researchers make a 24-hour survey of plants and animals found near Blue Huron Park in Staten Island during the third annual BioBlitz this weekend.
What: Third Annual Staten Island BioBlitz
Organizers say possible sightings include snapping turtles, bats, and great horned owls.
Free family-friendly activities will also be available during the BioBlitz, including nature walks with park rangers, a butterfly counting hike, scientist talks, an evening owl prowl, and a FrogWatch USA frog and toad monitoring session.
When: August 16 at 5:00 p.m., August 17 at 5:00 p.m.
Where: Blue Heron Park Nature Center, 222 Poillon Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10312
Who: Researchers from the Staten Island Zoo, The Nature Conservancy, NYC Parks Department, Friends of Blue Heron Park, the Greenbelt Conservancy, and the College of Staten Island
For more info, visit the Staten Island BioBlitz Facebook page.