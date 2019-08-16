



Our @NYPDCT Bomb Squad has cleared the devices inside of Fulton Street subway station in Lower Manhattan. They are NOT explosive devices. Out of an abundance of caution officers have searched nearby stations. pic.twitter.com/Y32I9DFEDf — NYPDCounterterrorism (@NYPDCT) August 16, 2019

– Rice cookers found abandoned in a Lower Manhattan subway station caused extensive delays in the morning commute on Friday, but police say these were not explosives.

Police ordered the area around Fulton Street and William Street around the Fulton Street subway station evacuated as they investigated the devices around 7 a.m. Police say two devices were empty rice cookers.

Another device was found near the corner of Seventh Avenue and W. 16th Street. The NYPD Counterterrorism Bureau reported the area all-clear just before 9:30 a.m. after determining it also was an empty rice cooker, but it was not clear if it was connected to the incident in the subway.

The suspicious package at W 16th St & 7th Ave. in Manhattan has been deemed safe by our Bomb Squad. Expect residual delays in the area. pic.twitter.com/oFdPxeGluL — NYPDCounterterrorism (@NYPDCT) August 16, 2019

The police activity caused delays on nine different subway lines.

The bomb squad cleared the items found at the Fulton Street station, New York Police Department Counterterrorism Chief James Waters said on Twitter.

Waters posted photos of the objects, which looked like pressure cookers or electric crockpots but were later confirmed to be empty rice cookers.

The initial devices were found at the line that carries No. 2 and 3 trains around 7 a.m.

The station is a busy transit hub a few blocks from the World Trade Center.

In 2017, a would-be suicide attacker set off a homemade pipe bomb in an underground passageway at the Port Authority subway station in Times Square during rush hour, seriously injuring himself.

