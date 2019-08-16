Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Tyson Foods is recalling more than 39,000 pounds of chicken patty products.
The recall affects 26-oz. resealable plastic bags of Weaver Fully Cooked Chicken Breast Patties with Rib Meat.
Tyson says some consumers reported finding pieces of “extraneous material” in the patties. They did not say what the material was.
No injuries or illnesses have been connected to this recall.
The recalled bags have a plant code of P-13456 and a best-by date of Jan. 31, 2020.
The patties were sent to retail locations in multiple states, including New York and Connecticut.
Anyone with questions can call 855-382-3101.
